Live updates: State Police release thousands of documents tied to Lewiston mass shooting

Maine State Police have released more than 3,000 pages of heavily-redacted documents from its investigation into the Lewiston mass shooting that killed 18 people and injured 13 others.

The document release is the first substantial batch of police records to be released to the public since the Oct. 25 mass shooting.

The Portland Press Herald has spent months fighting under state public records laws for access to the documents, which Maine State Police initially said it would only release after the state commission investigating the shooting had completed its work.

That commission has held more than a dozen meetings and released an interim report, but a final report is not expected until later this summer.

The release does yet not include all state police investigative documents, according to Paul Cavanaugh, the attorney for Maine State Police.

“There are other FOAA requests related to this response, manhunt, and investigation that are not yet responded to on this webpage. We are still working on collecting, reviewing, and providing those records,” Cavanaugh wrote in an email Friday afternoon. “Some of those requests are for public records we think are appropriate to post here when they are available and some of those requests are for more specific public records that we will respond to directly and not by posting on the webpage.”

• Hundreds of pages of police reports and call logs underscore the unprecedented flurry of police activity in the 48 hours after the shooting, as officials from across Maine and beyond raced to Lewiston. But many documents are so redacted that they provide no real information about what specifically police were up to once they arrived to the command post on Oct. 25.

• An inventory list from the search of Card’s home indicates state police found a several guns and other weapons, a “night vision monocle from gun safe,” a spotting scope, various documents including medical records, and a pill bottle on the nightstand — though what was inside the bottle is redacted.

• A memo from the FBI’s Crisis Division Team in Boston suggests that Card’s father provided little information when authorities interviewed him during the manhunt. “Limited info, didn’t want to talk,” the memo states. It also indicates that the FBI considered monitoring him, but were “undecided.”

• Police should have searched Card’s car and especially his home much faster than they did, according to an after action report by the Maine State Police Tactical Team. While working methodically can help police build a strong court case against a suspect, the situation in Lewiston demanded police seek out clues about Card’s potential whereabouts more quickly, the report said. But the report, which included feedback from the Pennsylvania Police State Police tactical team, stood by the decision not to use a K9 unit to hunt for Card after his car was found in Lisbon late on the night of Oct. 25. Most of report’s rationale for this finding is redacted, but tactical team commander Greg Roy has told the commission that a search would have been dangerous and unlikely to be successful.

• An unnamed friend told authorities that he and Card went to a shooting range a few hours before the mass shooting. The friend left the range because of Card’s “erratic behavior” and expressed concern about Card’s mental state.

• A source whose name is redacted from a document told authorities that an ex-girlfriend, who is in a bowling league, had “dumped” Card and was supposed to be at SpareTime (Just-in-Time Recreation) on the night of the shooting. The ex-girlfriend “was not there at the time of the shooting but easily could have been.”

• A review from Pennsylvania State Police concluded that the search of Card’s home 14 hours after the shooting came “far too late.” But it agrees with a decision to delay a K9 search for Card after his car was found at the boat launch.

• In a handwritten suicide note, Robert Card said he wanted to play cornhole with his girlfriend and “be left the (expletive) alone.” The note contained his phone password and said his account passwords were in the phone’s notes.

