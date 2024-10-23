WATCH: Maine Public, partners hold panel discussion for 'Breakdown' podcast on Lewiston shootings

Maine Public, Portland Press Herald and Lewiston Sun Journal reporters held a panel discussion Tuesday at Bates College in Lewiston, nearly a year after the worst mass shooting in Maine's history.

Moderated by Maine Public news director Mark Simpson, panelists Steve Mistler and Patty Wight from Maine Public, John Terhune of the Portland Press Herald and Steve Collins from the Lewiston Sun Journal discussed covering the shootings and their aftermath. ASL interpreters and counselors were also present.

The event was part of the runup to "Breakdown," a limited podcast series about the shootings set to premiere on the anniversary. The podcast is part of an ongoing collaboration between the Portland Press Herald, Maine Public and FRONTLINE, supported through FRONTLINE’s Local Journalism Initiative, which is funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Press play above to watch the discussion.