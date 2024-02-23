Maine is warming up. Winters are shorter. Summers are longer. And storms are growing more intense. Confronting climate change will require transformation. We'll need to be Climate Driven. What climate stories in your community can you explore and tell us about?

Tell us a climate story and you could win!

Maine Public’s newsroom just completed an in-depth exploration of how Mainers are responding to climate change and what’s at stake in all of Maine’s sixteen counties. These stories are the jumping-off point for a high school challenge this Winter and Spring.

This challenge is open to all high school-aged students in Maine.

Submissions can be in any medium: audio, visual, or written.

Submissions should identify a topic and include an explanation of how the topic provides insights into what is taking place in Maine relative to climate change and how understanding the topic can be instructional in how Maine adapts to the changes taking place around all of us each day.

Inspiration for submissions can come from any source including Maine Public’s own Deep Dive Climate Driven series. Some submissions can continue the good work done on specific topics, places, and people in the form of updates to existing Maine Public news stories from the Climate Driven series.

All submissions should be limited in length (audio 3 minutes, video 2 minutes, and written submissions/photo essays 3 pages).

All submissions will be reviewed by a Maine Public team of content creators.

Three winning submissions will be selected and awarded cash prizes. Winning submissions will be featured on social media.

All submissions will be posted on a special landing page on mainepublic.org and periodically shared on social media.

The deadline for initial submission is Friday, February 23, 2024. Please email submissions to Sophie at swood@mainepublic.org.

The top five semi-finalists will be notified by Friday, March 8, 2024, and will showcase their work at the Maine Science Festival the weekend of March 20-24, 2024 in Bangor, ME.

