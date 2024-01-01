Join Maine Public and our two presenting partners – The Nature Conservancy in Maine and the Maine Education Association – as we start a conversation with Maine's citizens and high school students across our state around our collective relationship with the natural world around us.
We will explore topics and themes including:
What have our past mistakes taught us about nature?
How is our understanding of nature changing the way we live?
As the challenges we face mount, where are we heading next?
Age of Nature Student Projects
-
Olivia is a Junior at Madawaska Middle/High School
-
Matthew Gilbert of Greely High School submitted this video for Maine Public's Age of Nature Student Challenge. It was selected as one of the best by our panel of educators.
-
Hermon High School, class of 2023
-
Emily Duncan of Gorham High School submitted this video for Maine Public's Age of Nature Student Challenge. It was selected as one of the best by our panel of educators.
-
“Climate Change Indicator # 14: Tarpon Season Opens in Maine” is a wood and metal sculpture.
-
Thank you to our partners:
The Nature Conservancy in Maine
Maine Education Association
Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance