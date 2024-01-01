© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
The Age of Nature

Join Maine Public and our two presenting partners – The Nature Conservancy in Maine and the Maine Education Association – as we start a conversation with Maine's citizens and high school students across our state around our collective relationship with the natural world around us.

We will explore topics and themes including:
What have our past mistakes taught us about nature?
How is our understanding of nature changing the way we live?
As the challenges we face mount, where are we heading next?

Age of Nature Student Projects

Thank you to our partners:

The Nature Conservancy in Maine
Maine Education Association
Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance