Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine river flows plummet as abnormally dry conditions set in

Maine Public | By Peter McGuire
Published August 12, 2025 at 3:17 PM EDT
In this photo taken Wednesday July 20, 2016, Otter Brook is seen almost dry in Keene, N.H.
Jim Cole
/
AP file
In this photo taken Wednesday July 20, 2016, Otter Brook is seen almost dry in Keene, N.H.

A "flash drought" in the southern half of Maine is reducing flows in some of the state's biggest rivers.

Nick Stasulis, a supervisory scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey, said that in June, levels for waterways in the Androscoggin, Kennebec, Penobscot and other river basins were overall normal.

Hot and dry weather in July and the first couple weeks of August triggered a rapid drawdown in river flows, Stasulis said.

"We've had very warm temperatures and below normal precipitation. And anytime that happens, surface waters are going to suffer," he said.

Basins that are regulated by dams are not as affected, and river levels are normal in Northern Maine, Stasulis added. Groundwater levels are also stable, he added.

Real-time monitoring data from the USGS shows that water flows, measured in discharges of cubic feet per second, range from below normal to extremely below normal across the state.

The rapid onset of abnormally dry conditions across Maine fits the definition of flash drought Stasulis said.

"In a month or two period where we're seeing below normal soil moisture, lower than normal precipitation and above normal temperatures," he said. "That's what's happening."

Maine has seen some sort of abnormally dryness every year for the last decade and the current river levels are far from hitting record lows, Stasulis added.

Maine shifted from having almost no areas in a drought condition at the end of July, to about 35% considered abnormally dry last week, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Climate Desk
Peter McGuire
pmcguire@mainepublic.org
See stories by Peter McGuire