Firefighters, forest service battle 30 acre wildfire in Washington County

A high fire warning is in effect for most of the state due to the hot, dry weather.

Firefighters and rangers from the forest service have been battling a wildfire in Washington County since Sunday. So far the fire has burned roughly 30 acres of forest.

The Maine Forest Service says the fire is about 65% contained, and a firebreak line has been bulldozed around the area. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Baileyville Fire Department says they expect to keep at it for the next couple of days.

Separately, firefighters in Biddeford say they have contained a brush fire that broke out yesterday. Fifty firefighters from multiple Maine communities along with the Maine Forest Service responded to help contain the fire overnight, which was started by a campfire. Firefighters are continuing to extinguish hot spots today. Outside burning permits are being rescinded due to the high fire danger, the BPD says.

Warmer temperatures, increased drought and reduced soil moisture — all linked to climate change — create ideal conditions for wildfires.