Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Firefighters, forest service battle 30 acre wildfire in Washington County

Maine Public | By Molly Enking
Published August 12, 2025 at 6:49 PM EDT
1 of 3  — 530877010_1085061597140047_641231463357315144_n.jpg
Courtesy DACF Maine Forest Service
2 of 3  — 514254271_1085054903807383_6470484664157365485_n.jpg
Courtesy DACF Maine Forest Service
3 of 3  — 530364289_1085054790474061_2338857991457494390_n.jpg
Courtesy DACF Maine Forest Service

A high fire warning is in effect for most of the state due to the hot, dry weather.

Firefighters and rangers from the forest service have been battling a wildfire in Washington County since Sunday. So far the fire has burned roughly 30 acres of forest.

The Maine Forest Service says the fire is about 65% contained, and a firebreak line has been bulldozed around the area. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Baileyville Fire Department says they expect to keep at it for the next couple of days.

Separately, firefighters in Biddeford say they have contained a brush fire that broke out yesterday. Fifty firefighters from multiple Maine communities along with the Maine Forest Service responded to help contain the fire overnight, which was started by a campfire. Firefighters are continuing to extinguish hot spots today. Outside burning permits are being rescinded due to the high fire danger, the BPD says.

Warmer temperatures, increased drought and reduced soil moisture — all linked to climate change — create ideal conditions for wildfires.
Tags
Climate Desk wildfiresWashington CountyMaine Forest Service
Molly Enking
Molly got her start in journalism covering national news at PBS NewsHour Weekend, and climate and environmental news at Grist. She received her MA from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism with a concentration in science reporting.
See stories by Molly Enking