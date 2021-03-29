-
Maine colleges and universities are announcing their plans for the fall as COVID-19 continues to alter campus life and instruction.University of Maine…
-
Bowdoin College says only about one-third of its students will return to campus this fall. President Clayton Rose says planning for how to conduct the…
-
There are still no reported cases of the new coronavirus in Maine, but both the University of Maine system and Bowdoin College announced Wednesday that…
-
Bowdoin College has announced that it's asking students not to return to campus following spring break and will hold classes online due to concerns about…
-
Bates, Colby and Bowdoin colleges are joining with others across the nation to support a program that attracts international students to their schools.…
-
Bowdoin College in Brunswick has announced plans to increase its minimum starting wage for employees in phases, to $17 an hour in 2022.In a letter to the…
-
Bowdoin College says the school has become entirely carbon neutral, meaning the school has a net zero carbon footprint.The announcement comes two years…
-
BRUNSWICK, Maine - Netflix chief executive officer and Bowdoin College graduate Reed Hastings says he's donating $5 million to the college to help…
-
BRUNSWICK, Maine - A Maine college has purchased an 18th-century house from a family that has previously made disputed claims that Harriet Beecher Stowe…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Bowdoin College has won a legal fight to buy a house whose owner claims is worth far more than the college's offer, in part because the…