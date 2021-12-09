© 2021 Maine Public
Bowdoin students and staff will need to get a COVID booster shot by the spring semester

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published December 9, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST
The Bowdoin College campus is nearly empty during spring break, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Brunswick, Maine. The school has announced that it's asking students not to return to campus following spring break and will hold classes online due to concerns about the coronavirus. Maine still has no confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Bowdoin College in Brunswick is requiring all students and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster shot to return to campus next spring.

President Clayton Rose announced on Wednesday that beginning Jan. 21, faculty, staff and students must get a booster shot within 30 days of becoming eligible. In his message, Rose pointed to recent record numbers of COVID cases and hospitalizations across Maine, and noted that the vast majority of severe cases involve unvaccinated residents.

The school is offering several booster clinics next week, and is also planning another clinic in January.

