Bowdoin students and staff will need to get a COVID booster shot by the spring semester

Bowdoin College in Brunswick is requiring all students and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster shot to return to campus next spring.

President Clayton Rose announced on Wednesday that beginning Jan. 21, faculty, staff and students must get a booster shot within 30 days of becoming eligible. In his message, Rose pointed to recent record numbers of COVID cases and hospitalizations across Maine, and noted that the vast majority of severe cases involve unvaccinated residents.

The school is offering several booster clinics next week, and is also planning another clinic in January.