Public health experts in Maine say cases of chickenpox and whooping cough are falling in the state, but the number of children receiving immunizations for…
Maine's Department of Health and Human Services is offering temporary incentive payments to health care providers who treat children enrolled in…
The Maine Center for Disease Control is launching a series of free immunization clinics for children.The "catch up clinics" are intended to help children…
Maine's first presidential primary election in two decades is in the books, and while the final vote tally isn't done, there is a lot to digest from the…
Next week, Mainers vote on a People's Veto referendum that will affect vaccination requirements. Question 1 seeks to overturn a new state law that…
A people’s veto referendum that will determine the fate of a new Maine vaccination law is generating less campaign cash and fanfare than other recent…
In less than two weeks, Mainers will cast their votes on a referendum that seeks to repeal a new law that removes religious and philosophical exemptions…
Maine Gov. Janet Mills is urging voters to oppose a people's veto referendum in March that could scuttle a new law designed to increase child vaccination…
The 2020 elections won't just be about the race for the White House, Congress or the Maine Legislature. The elections will also be about vaccinations for…
State election officials say a people's veto effort to repeal Maine's new vaccination law has qualified for the ballot, and that the vote that will take…