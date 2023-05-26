An appeals court revives a COVID vaccine mandate lawsuit

The First Circuit Court of Appeals has revived a lawsuit challenging Maine's COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers.

In an opinion issued Thursday, it found a lower court should have considered how the effects of a religious exemption compare to a medical exemption in meeting public health goals.

The suit was filed against the Mills Administration in 2021 by seven health care workers who say they should have been granted religious exemptions from getting the COVID vaccine.

It was dismissed in August 2022 by U.S. District Court of Maine Chief Judge Jon Levy. The case now returns to that court for consideration.

