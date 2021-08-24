© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Bowdoin College Will Require Masks Inside Campus Buildings

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published August 24, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT
Bowdoin College in Brunswick will require masks inside all campus buildings starting today.

The school made the announcement on Monday, following similar moves by the University of Maine System and Lewiston's Bates College in recent weeks.

In a letter to students and staff, President Clayton Rose says that the only exceptions to the mask rule are for those who are actively eating, or inside their own dorm room or office on campus.

The school says it views the policy as a temporary, precautionary measure, due to the high rates of COVID-19 transmission around the country as students and staff begin to return to campus. Rose says the school will conduct several rounds of testing over the next few weeks, and he hopes to lift the mask requirement for vaccinated people if infection rates remain low.

