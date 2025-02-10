Bowdoin pro-Palestinian activists face suspension after 5-day encampment

Pro-Palestinian activists at Bowdoin College in Brunswick are now facing suspension after camping out in the student union building for the last five days demanding the school divest from Israeli companies.

Protesters in the student union building received letters from Jim Hoppe, dean for student affairs, warning that if they remained in the building after 8:30 a.m. Monday they would be placed on immediate temporary suspension.

Fateh Azzam, a Palestinian American and member of the Maine Coalition for Palestine, said the threat is unfair.

"It's not like they're violating anyone's safety or security or anything like that at all. They're just sitting there saying, 'We are here; we want you to listen to us,'" said Azzam.

Members of Bowdoin Students For Justice in Palestine occupied the building demanding that the school administration support a student referendum calling for divestment from Israel and from financial interests tied to what they say is continued genocide in Gaza.

Azzam said the encampment was a last resort for students who felt college administrators weren't listening.

"If they responded to the students, the students wouldn't have to resort to an encampment," said Azzam.

The students were told their college identification cards have been deactivated and warned that if they don't vacate campus by 5 p.m. they will face further disciplinary action.

Roughly 15 students remain in the student union building hours after the 8:30 a.m. deadline, according to The Bowdoin Orient, a campus newspaper.