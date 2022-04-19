Bowdoin College's president will step down after next year

Bowdoin College President Clayton Rose will step down next year.

Rose announced Tuesday that he plans to leave the school in June of 2023, at a time when he says Bowdoin is "stronger than it has ever been" and with life on campus beginning to return to normal in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release from the college also highlighted several accomplishments since Rose was appointed in 2015, including an increase in applications, more financial aid, and several new building projects. Rose says that the next steps in his professional life aren't immediately clear, but he plans to spend more time travelling and being with his family.

The chair of Bowdoin's board of trustees says the school will form a committee to find a new president at a meeting in mid-May, which will include staff, students and alumni.

