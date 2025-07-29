Maine joins lawsuit over mandate to turn over SNAP recipients' personal data

Maine has joined a multi-state lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration's mandate that states turn over the personal data of people enrolled in a federally funded food assistance program. The states are concerned that the data will be used for mass deportations.

20 states are seeking an injunction to block the data transfer from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) which serves more than 40 million people nationwide. The United States Department of Agriculture said the transfer must be completed by tomorrow.

The lawsuit says states are being asked to share recipients home address, social security number and immigration status, which has never been required in the programs 60 year history.

The states say they are in an "impossible position" because they believe releasing the information violates privacy laws but are concerned about funding cuts if they don't comply.

The lawsuit was filed in California's District Court in San Francisco.