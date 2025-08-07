Portland Police are investigating two bank robberies in the last four days.

The first robbery occurred at the Bangor Saving Bank on Brighton Avenue Saturday morning. The suspect fled into nearby woods with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was observed during the robbery.

The second took place at Kennebec Savings Bank on Baxter Boulevard Wednesday morning. An undisclosed amount of money was taken, and no weapon was observed.

Both times K9 support units were provided by neighboring police departments to help track the suspect, but both were unsuccessful.

Police wouldn't say whether they believe the two cases are related and are encouraging anyone with information to contact them as they investigate.