Halal meal initiative aims to boost school lunch participation for Muslim students in Maine

During a lunch period last week at Westbrook High School, senior Saif Al Taai was considering the options. There was pizza, a salad bar, cheeseburgers and the day's main dish: two versions of a sloppy Joe, one prepared with beef and the other with halal-certified chicken.

"They said that there’s sloppy Joe but it's like halal available. So I don't know what that is but I have to check it out," he said. "If not, I might just go back over to where the cheeseburgers are."

Ari Snider / Maine Public Melissa Hoffman serves lunch at Westbrook High School this month. The school is part of a multi-district pilot project testing the demand for halal school meals.

Al Taai said he follows Islamic dietary guidelines. That forbids certain foods, such as pork, and requires that meat be raised and slaughtered in specific ways. Until these halal options, including the sloppy joe and cheeseburger, became available recently, Al Taai said he usually could only have a salad or a tuna sandwich.

Sometimes, Al Taai said he’d skip lunch altogether.

"So I might just stay hungry for a little bit," he said.

Al Taai wasn’t the only Muslim student skipping meals. Senior Fatimah Alshuwaili said she rarely spent her lunch periods in the cafeteria when she first got to high school.

"It's your time to kind of like eat and socialize with your friends," she said. But she said it was tiring to constantly field questions about why she couldn't eat the same cafeteria foods as her peers.

"You have to kind of explain, again, 'I can't have this and this and this and that,'" Alshuwaili said.

And that was concerning for school nutrition director Mary Emerson.

"Because we know a child who is hungry is not a child who is learning," she said.

Emerson teamed up with school districts in Portland and South Portland, which are also home to significant Muslim student populations, to put halal meals on the menu.

Ari Snider / Maine Public Mary Emerson, school nutrition director for Westbrook Public Schools, at the high school cafeteria this month. Emerson said she wanted to add halal options to the school menu after noticing that some Muslim students were skipping meals.

She said the biggest change involved meat. Halal chicken and beef must be sourced, stored and prepared separately, and are more expensive.

Other meals, such as the fish sandwich and the veggie burger, would have to be vetted for nonhalal ingredients. After more than a year of recipe development, grant writing and taste-testing, Westbrook High School officially launched its halal meal program last month.

Emerson said hers is one of the first school districts in the country to receive third-party halal certification, in this case from the Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America. She hopes that the outside vetting will help build trust.

"For the parents and the students to have confidence in the food that we are able to prepare and say it is halal and truly be halal," Emerson said.

Ari Snider / Maine Public Westbrook High School received third-party certification from the Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America.

Schools in Portland and South Portland are also serving halal meals. Chef and consultant Khadija Ahmed has been leading and coordinating the multidistrict effort through the Halal School Meals Network.

Ahmed said across those districts, about 20% of students aren’t eating full school meals. She said this program aims to chip away at that number, and eventually expand into more schools.

"So having more participation is the goal," Ahmed said. "The goal is to make sure that everyone is equitably fed."

While the focus is on halal meals, Ahmed said she wants this program to be a part of a larger shift toward more local, high-quality ingredients and made-from-scratch meals.

"Every parent should be caring about what their kids are eating, and should be demanding that we offer our kids the best quality of food we have out there," she said.

Ari Snider / Maine Public Saif Al Khafage, a senior at Westbrook High School, says he used to skip meals due to a lack of halal meal options. He says having halal meals in the cafeteria gives him more options and makes him feel more welcome at school.

At Westbrook High, senior Fatimah Alshuwaili said she now spends her lunch periods in the cafeteria with the rest of her classmates.

She said her friends will tell her, "'Oh, look, the options you can have are here now.' So I'm just like, 'Yeah I know, I can go with you guys and stand in line!'"

Alshuwaili has advocated for halal meals since she was a freshman. And with just a month to go before graduation, she said she feels Muslim students are now being treated equally