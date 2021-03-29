-
This December the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it is rolling back school nutrition standards enacted under the Obama administration. USDA…
-
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is relaxing Obama-era nutrition standards for school lunch programs. The major change in the rule, announced Thursday,…
-
Cape Elizabeth High School became the latest school in the state to pull out of the federal school lunch program last week. District officials say the…
-
An anonymous donor has paid off more than half of Westbrook’s student lunch debt.Westbrook Superintendent Peter Lancia says that since the lunch debt got…
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ A Maine campaign against child hunger is providing grants to six school districts to help with plans to get food to kids. The Full…