Maine officials say more funding is needed to meet proposed school nutrition rules

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing new rules that would reduce the amount of sugar in school meals.

The president of the Maine School Nutrition Association, Whitney Thornton, says the changes are doable, but only with financial help.

"Until more funding is provided, pre-made and pre-packaged items are what a lot of school districts have to go to, because they don't have staff or don't have the funding to use more scratch recipes and what not," says Thornton. "That's why people turn to those."

If approved, the rules would require that sugar makes up less than 10% of calories in school meals by 2027. It would also reduce sodium 30% by 2029.

