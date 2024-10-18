© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor organizations celebrate new Opportunity Center

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published October 18, 2024 at 5:20 PM EDT
Senator Susan Collins speaks at the ribbon cutting of BangorHousing and the Boys and Girls Club of Bangor's new Opportunity Center.
Kaitlyn Budion
/
Maine Public
Senator Susan Collins speaks at the ribbon cutting of BangorHousing and the Boys and Girls Club of Bangor's new Opportunity Center.

BangorHousing and the Boys and Girls Club of Bangor have completed a new Opportunity Center they say will allow for significantly expanded programming, including the doubling of a childcare program.

Senator Susan Collins, who secured $2 million for the project, said too often transportation and childcare are insurmountable challenges for families, but the new center solves both problems.

"With this opportunity center, classes for adults and care for children are brought under one roof," Collins said.

The building was previously used for BangorHousing's administrative staff, but after many began to work from home during the pandemic, the organization sought out a new use for the space.

Boys and Girls Club of Bangor CEO Catherine Myatt said the center has allowed both groups to expand programming and represents a shared vision of how to better serve families.

"Together, we have created a space that offers hope, a space that fosters growth and a space that provides opportunity, and we know that when families thrive, our entire community becomes stronger," she said.

With the new space, the club now has 100 childcare spots, doubling its previous capacity.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
