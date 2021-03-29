-
Child care providers want to be grouped with school staff in the state’s plan to hold streamlined vaccination clinics.Under the state’s new age-based…
As Maine Schools Reopen And Embrace 'Hybrid' Schedules, Parents Face New Child Care ChallengesOne of the biggest changes that students are facing as schools reopen this fall are new "hybrid" schedules, in which they may go to class just two or…
The economic toll of the pandemic has led to the loss of nearly a quarter million jobs for child care providers, nearly all of whom are women and disproportionately Black or Latina.
Hundreds of child care providers in Maine are slated to receive more than $8 million in federal money to help with the challenges caused by the…
Maine Attorney Aaron Frey says the federal government should do more to support child care providers during the coronavirus pandemic.Frey is among 22…
When the coronavirus pandemic swept across the country this spring, child care facilities in Maine were designated as “essential” businesses. Many closed…
In recent days, schools across Maine have closed as part of the state's strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19. But state health officials acknowledge…
Maine Senate President Troy Jackson announced a new bill Friday that he says will increase access to quality child care for Maine's most vulnerable…
Brunswick-based Coastal Enterprises Inc. (CEI) is launching a program to support new child care businesses in rural Maine.CEI’S Cynthia Murphy says that…
Maine's U.S. senators say a Portland group has been awarded $400,000 to help improve rural child care in the state.The U.S. Department of Health and Human…