A combined childcare and affordable housing project has received approval from Portland officials

The Portland Planning Board has approved a combined affordable housing and childcare project in downtown Portland.

The top four floors of the six-story building would house 60 apartments, with 80% designated as affordable. The bottom floors would be the home of the service provider, Youth & Family Outreach, and provide childcare and pre-K to 110 children.

Youth & Family Outreach Executive Director Camelia Babson-Haley said the project is a direct response to a desperate need for affordable housing from the families it serves.

"So that's why most of our focus with the housing is to make them family housing. So there's 3-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments, as well as some 1-bedroom," Babson-Haley said.

Building the new development will require the demolition of the vacant former Maria's Ristorante building on Cumberland Avenue, as well as the nearby Preble Street Chapel currently housing Youth & Family Outreach. Babson-Haley said the organization is currently working with a realtor to find another space to lease during construction.

At Tuesday's planning board hearing, Preble Street's Julie Orrego said that the building is in a critical location, close to transportation and local resources.

"Living in a place that is close to community resources will support people's transition to housing, and promote long-term stability," Orrego said.

Babson-Haley said the project must still get approval for a tax credit from the Maine State Housing Authority. Developers hope to break ground by next summer, with the building opening by late 2026.