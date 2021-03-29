-
For the third night, a group of protesters in Portland will set up tents, blankets and other camping supplies in front of city hall as part of a…
-
The Maine State Housing Authority has awarded nearly $4 million in federal tax credits to affordable housing projects in the state.The agency announced…
-
Maine State Housing Authority Report Shows That Affordable Housing Is A Problem Throughout The StateAffordable housing is a problem throughout Maine, according to a recently released report from the Maine State Housing Authority.Maine Housing Policy…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Policy changes and public financing have produced more housing in Portland, Maine, however prices remain unaffordable to some city…
-
East Boothbay in Maine's midcoast is the least affordable place to live in the state, according to a study released Wednesday. Vanceboro, bordering Canada…
-
The Portland City Council has voted to approve tax breaks for two senior housing developments. The council had originally approved selling city land for…
-
Portland's City Council is working on a proposal that would levy a fee on new hotel rooms to support affordable housing in the city.The proposed…
-
Two housing authorities in Maine will receive more than $450,000 from the federal government to improve opportunities for residents.Republican Sen. Susan…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Officials in Portland have approved two proposals that will bring more affordable housing to the Maine city. WGME-TV reports the city…
-
PORTLAND, Maine — Since 2014, the city has approved construction of more than 1,500 new homes, but the vast majority are too small to house families,…