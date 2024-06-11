Community Concepts to open new child care center in Bethel

Community Concepts said it will open a new child care center in Bethel.

The nonprofit made the official announcement Tuesday after being approved for nearly $1.5 million in federal and state funds. But Kim Bessette, the nonprofit's director of children's services, said there's such high demand that some residents started calling them months ago when they first heard about plans.

"We started having parents calling to apply for slots that we didn't even know we were going to be able to place yet," she said. "We had people sending us their resumes to come work for us in that community."

Bessette said the new center will serve 40 children, doubling the capacity of its current child care at a local elementary school. It also expands the ages it serves to infants through age five.

She said she hopes the center will open by October or November.

