Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

City of Portland proposal pitches new child care facility

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published June 16, 2025 at 7:42 AM EDT
Portland, Maine from above on Dec. 26, 2022.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
Portland, Maine from above on Dec. 26, 2022.

The city of Portland wants to open a new childcare center for residents and municipal employees.

Half of the spots would be reserved for city workers.

The city says municipal employees have reported lack of childcare access as a major concern. And municipal departments have struggled to schedule employees with non-traditional work hours due to limited child care options.

City officials say they're looking for a licensed, private child care operator to the run facility, which would be sited at an underused building on the Barron Center campus.

Portland's housing and economic development committee will host a meeting Tuesday to discuss the project.

Tags
Business and Economy child care
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko