City of Portland proposal pitches new child care facility

The city of Portland wants to open a new childcare center for residents and municipal employees.

Half of the spots would be reserved for city workers.

The city says municipal employees have reported lack of childcare access as a major concern. And municipal departments have struggled to schedule employees with non-traditional work hours due to limited child care options.

City officials say they're looking for a licensed, private child care operator to the run facility, which would be sited at an underused building on the Barron Center campus.

Portland's housing and economic development committee will host a meeting Tuesday to discuss the project.