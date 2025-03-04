Hundreds of educators protest against proposed cuts to child care stipend program

More than a dozen child care centers across the state closed for at least part of the day Tuesday so educators and families could protest proposed cuts to child care stipends.

More than 200 educators, parents and young children showed up to protest the proposal to slash a stipend program that provides between $240 and $540 a month to educators based on their education and experience.

Charlotte Jacobs, program director at Seedlings to Sunflowers, a child care center in Gorham, was among hundreds who turned out at the State House to voice their opposition. She says the proposed cuts will have long-term effects on centers like hers.

"My staff, none of us can make ends meet if this goes through. We are at risk for losing over 50% of our staff. We've done a survey, taken the data. It is alarming," said Jacobs.

Amy McPheeters from South Portland brought her 4-year-old foster daughter Ryan to the protest because she is concerned about the future of Ryan's care.

"I'm worried about the future of her accessing child care and her teachers' ability to stay in child care if they are not receiving adequate wages," said McPheeters.

Morgan Tolin, event organizer and co-executive director at the Maine Association for Education of Young Children, says theses cuts would reduce child care educators' wages by $2,000 a year and would drive people out of the field.

The Health and Human Services Committee is set to vote on the proposed cuts tomorrow.