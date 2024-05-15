© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Teacher Shortage

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published May 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
No teacher at a desk with books, apple, globe in front of chalkboard
Maine Public

Maine is facing a critical shortage of qualified teachers for pre-K through 12th grade classrooms—for a range of key subjects, including math, English, science, music and art. Education leaders join us to describe why the shortage exists, what the impacts are—and about a surge of efforts to help fill the gaps, including fostering an education workforce for the future.

Panelists:
Pender Makin, Commissioner, Maine Department of Education
Grace Leavitt, president, Maine Education Association
Dolly Sullivan, program director for Maine Teacher of the Year, Educate Maine

VIP Caller:
Kennedy Raymond, elementary school teacher, Lewiston

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
