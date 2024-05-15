Teacher Shortage

Maine is facing a critical shortage of qualified teachers for pre-K through 12th grade classrooms—for a range of key subjects, including math, English, science, music and art. Education leaders join us to describe why the shortage exists, what the impacts are—and about a surge of efforts to help fill the gaps, including fostering an education workforce for the future.

Panelists:

Pender Makin, Commissioner, Maine Department of Education

Grace Leavitt, president, Maine Education Association

Dolly Sullivan, program director for Maine Teacher of the Year, Educate Maine

VIP Caller:

Kennedy Raymond, elementary school teacher, Lewiston

