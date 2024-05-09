Motherhood & Mental Health

Mother's Day celebrates the vital role that mother's play--and is a day to express love and appreciation. But it's not a day that usually addresses the toll that motherhood can take on women. We'll discuss the mental health concerns that come with being a mom, from post-partum depression to stress from juggling too many responsibilities. And we'll learn about supports for mothers at various stages in life.

Panelists:

Joanne Grant, chief growth officer, Sweetser; clinical mental health counselor

Carrie Levine, certified nurse midwife and certified functional health practitioner with Whole Woman Health Clinic in Newcastle; author of Whole Woman Health

VIP Callers:

Claudette Ndayininahaze, executive director, In Her Presence

Nicole Witherbee, president & CEO, John T. Gorman Foundation

Jordan DeMerchant, Community Mental Health Ambassador, MOMS Partnership, BangorHousing 11:30

Leah Deragon, co-founder, program director,Birth Roots