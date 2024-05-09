© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Motherhood & Mental Health

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published May 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
A mom looking concerned, holding her young child close while sitting on the hallway floor in a home
Maine Public

Mother's Day celebrates the vital role that mother's play--and is a day to express love and appreciation. But it's not a day that usually addresses the toll that motherhood can take on women. We'll discuss the mental health concerns that come with being a mom, from post-partum depression to stress from juggling too many responsibilities. And we'll learn about supports for mothers at various stages in life.

Panelists:
Joanne Grant, chief growth officer, Sweetser; clinical mental health counselor
Carrie Levine, certified nurse midwife and certified functional health practitioner with Whole Woman Health Clinic in Newcastle; author of Whole Woman Health

VIP Callers:
Claudette Ndayininahaze, executive director, In Her Presence
Nicole Witherbee, president & CEO, John T. Gorman Foundation
Jordan DeMerchant, Community Mental Health Ambassador, MOMS Partnership, BangorHousing 11:30
Leah Deragon, co-founder, program director,Birth Roots

 

