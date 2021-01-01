New Mainers across Maine have different levels of access to reliable information about what is taking place in the immediate world around them, whether they be pressing public health issues, school closures, or any variety of important news. This has never been more apparent than during the COVID-19 crisis.

CONNECT is an opportunity for Maine Public to make Maine more inclusive, stronger, and more cohesive by delivering news in these four commonly spoken languages in Maine, after English: French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Somali.

CONNECT was designed with the Maine Immigrants' Rights Coalition particularly with the help of PresentMaine, Gateway Community Services Maine, Congolese, and Angolan communities of Maine. And the generous support of the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation, cPort Credit Union, Lee Auto Malls, and St. Joseph Healthcare. Additional support provided by the Maine Health Access Foundation.

Maine Public is very pleased to additionally partner on this project with Amjambo Africa, the official Media Partner of Maine Public News Connect. Amjambo Africa, Maine's most inclusive immigrant-led publication, now in its fourth year of operation, publishes a monthly print newspaper in six languages in addition to the digital site.

We are building the foundation of the initiative NOW to launch in April of this year. If you are interested in supporting this project, visit mainepublic.org/connecting.

About the Maine Immigrants' Rights Coalition (MIRC). MIRC is an independent, immigrant-led non-profit organization that strives to improve the legal, social, and economic conditions experienced by Maine's immigrants. MIRC is a convener of a statewide network of 75 organizations, a majority of which are led by people of color — serving an estimated 54,525 immigrants, refugees, including asylum seekers, undocumented people, and their native children from various countries living throughout Maine. MIRC advocates for the advancement of policies supporting immigrants, collaborate with coalition members to create and support programs and policies that promote immigrant inclusion and integration, and is a resource for information sharing among communities of immigrants.

Since March 2020, communities of color have organized, advocated, and developed community-based responses to COVID-19 for communities of color. The collective has played a vital role in relief efforts and actively prioritized the voices and perspectives of communities of color across the state because they have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Click HERE to learn more.