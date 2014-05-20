© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Despite Drama, Oregon GOP Choice Comes Down To Purity, Practicality

Northwest News Network | By Chris Lehman
Published May 20, 2014 at 5:16 PM EDT

Two Republicans with compelling personal stories are vying for the chance to unseat Oregon's incumbent Democratic senator, Jeff Merkley. Monica Wehby is a doctor with a rare specialty: She performs brain surgery on kids. Her chief opponent, Jason Conger, rose from extreme poverty to attend Harvard Law School in just a few years. The Northwest News Network's Chris Lehman reports on the GOP primary as it unfolds.

Copyright 2021 Northwest News Network. To see more, visit Northwest News Network.

NPR News
Chris Lehman
See stories by Chris Lehman