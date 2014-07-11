© 2021 Maine Public
Friday Feline Fun: A Ranking Of The Most Famous Internet Cats

By Elise Hu
Published July 11, 2014 at 4:01 PM EDT
Celebrity Internet cat Lil' Bub, who ranks No. 4 on the cat influencer list.

For reasons I can't fully understand, the Internet loves its cats. Keyboard Cat and Grumpy Cat are household names, is a digital empire, and my real-life cats are on a social networking site called (this is not a joke).

So you've got to wonder how it took a cat food company this long to come up with this: the Friskies 50, , powered by an algorithm that adjusts monthly depending on a cat's social media reach, engagement across various social platforms, and mentions in traditional news outlets.

Herewith, the top 20 cats, and you can for more:

To close this out, here's a classic from Maru, my personal favorite Internet cat (ranked No. 14 on the power list).

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

