© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

FCC Votes To Eliminate Sports Blackout Rules

By Eyder Peralta
Published September 30, 2014 at 6:22 PM EDT
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady jogs off the field following a 41-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game on Monday.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady jogs off the field following a 41-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game on Monday.

The Federal Communications Commission voted on Tuesday to ditch rules that prohibited cable and satellite providers from broadcasting games that had been blacked out on local stations.

"The order finds that the Commission's sports blackout rules are no longer justified in light of significant changes in the sports industry since these rules were first adopted nearly 40 years ago," the Commission said in a press release. "At that time, ticket sales were the primary source of revenue for the NFL and most NFL games failed to sell out."

USA Today reports that for the most part, things will not result in big changes for football fans, because most games today are sold out and the NFL "may still establish its own blackout rules through private contracts they set with broadcasters and cable companies."

The Wall Street Journal adds:

"NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league's teams have made significant efforts in recent years to minimize blackouts.

"'The NFL is the only sports league that televises every one of its games on free, over-the-air television,' he said. 'The FCC's decision will not change that commitment for the foreseeable future.'

"He noted that none of this season's games have been blacked out."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta