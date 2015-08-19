Ex-Subway Pitchman Jared Fogle To Plead Guilty To Paying For Sex With Minors

Jared Fogle, the former Subway pitchman, is expected to admit that he paid for sex with two minors and participated in a scheme that secretly recorded 12 other children engaging in sexual acts.

As part of a deal cut with prosecutors, Fogle is expected to plead guilty to two federal counts stemming from the actions: the first that he distributed and received child pornography, and the second that he traveled across state lines and then paid for sex with two children.

The details of his alleged crimes are contained in documents filed on Wednesday with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. According to the details of the plea deal, prosecutors will ask for a sentence of no more than about 12 years. Lawyers for Fogle have agreed to ask for no less than five years. The judge who handles the case does not have to abide by that agreement and statutorily, the judge can sentence Fogle to up to 50 years in prison.

The documents charge that Russell Taylor, 43, who ran Fogle's charitable foundation, recorded child porn and then shared it with Fogle.

Fogle, the documents charge, "knew that the minors depicted in these images or videos were under the age of 18 years, including minors as young as approximately 13-14 years."

What's more, the documents charge, Fogle knew some of the children by name and in some conversations with Taylor, Fogle "made comments approving of this activity."

In November 2012, the documents charge, Fogle paid for sex with a 17-year-old at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. In January 2013, according to the documents, Fogle paid for sex with another 17-year-old at the Ritz Carlton in New York City.

As we've reported: "Fogle, 37, came to national attention in 2000 by losing nearly 250 pounds, in part, by eating Subway sandwiches. He began appearing in Subway ads that year and became known as the 'Subway guy.'"

Subway suspended ties with Fogle in July after authorities raided his home in Indianapolis. Monday, the sandwich chain tweeted: "We no longer have a relationship with Jared and have no further comment."

Update at 12:52 p.m. ET. Fogle Agrees To Plea:

Fogle has now formally agreed to the terms of the plea deal filed with the court.

At a press conference, prosecutors said investigators combed through tens of thousands of emails, text messages and images. They said that Fogle will likely serve between five and 12 years in prison.

Jeremy Margolis, Fogle's attorney, said when Fogle pleads guilty he will have taken responsibility for his actions.

Fogle, Margolis said, "expects to go to prison" and "expects to make amends."

As part of the deal, Fogle agreed to pay each of his victims $100,000 for a total of $1.4 million.

In a written statement, Margolis added: "Jared understands that he has hurt innocent people, vulnerable people, and his family. He has expressed remorse to me and to his loved ones, and will, when given the opportunity, express that remorse to this court and to the people he has harmed. His intent is to spend the rest of his life making amends."

