NPR News

PHOTOS: Gunmen Attack A Hotel In Mali

By Kainaz Amaria,
Greg Myre
Published November 20, 2015 at 12:06 PM EST

Gunmen burst into the Radisson Blu hotel in Mali's capital of Bamako on Friday and took some 170 guests and staff members hostage. There are casualties, but many details are murky. (We're following the story on the Two-Way Blog.)

Mali has been unstable in recent years, with radical Islamists battling a government that has been supported by French troops. Friday's assault in Mali comes just a week after the attacks in Paris, with the world still jittery about terror attacks.

Here are photos from the scene:

Malian troops take position. Several extremist groups currently operate in Mali; it's not yet clear who might be responsible for the hotel attack.
