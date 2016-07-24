© 2021 Maine Public
As VP Nominee, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine Hits The Campaign Trail With Hillary

By Tamara Keith
Published July 24, 2016 at 7:48 AM EDT

Hillary Clinton introduced Senator Tim Kaine as her vice presidential running mate at a huge coming-out party event in Miami. She called Kaine "my kind of guy."

Tamara Keith
