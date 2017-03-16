© 2021 Maine Public
Read President Trump's Budget Blueprint

By Dana Farrington
Published March 16, 2017 at 8:03 AM EDT

President Trump has released a budget blueprint outlining increased military spending and cuts across other agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency and the State Department. Congress will still have to draft a formal budget, but the plan released Thursday by the White House indicates the president's priorities. Read the full document below. Read more about the specific proposals and their implications here.

