© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Top Stories: Russian Meddling In Social Media; Uber Loses London License

By Korva Coleman
Published September 22, 2017 at 9:08 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:--

-- The Next Big Focus In The Russia Investigations: Social Media.

-- Uber To Lose License In London: 'Not Fit And Proper', City Says.

-- Snow Falls In The Sierra Nevada On Summer's Last Full Day.

And here are more early headlines:

North Korea Threatens To Test Hydrogen Bomb In Pacific. (USA Today)

Man Charged With Attempted Murder In London Tube Bombing. (BBC)

Hurricane Maria Brings Hurricane Conditions To Turks And Caicos. ()

Iran Vows To Beef Up Missile Capabilities. (VOA)

Mexican Rescuers Search Quake Collapsed Buildings. (Al Jazeera)

Spanish Police Arrest New Man Over Barcelona Attacks. (AFP)

Nepal Says It Will Do Its Own Height Survey Of Everest. (Telegraph)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Korva Coleman
See stories by Korva Coleman