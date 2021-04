Top Stories: Trump May Declare Opioid Emergency; Trump Voting Commission

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- President Trump May Declare Opioid Epidemic National Emergency.

'Nothing Going On' With Trump Voter Fraud Commission Due To Multiple Lawsuits.

-- George H.W. Bush Acknowledges Groping Multiple Women.

-- Amid Opposition Boycott, Kenyans Vote In Re-Run Of Presidential Election.

-- Ex-Air Force Officer To Oversee Puerto Rico's Power Restoration.

And here are more early headlines:

Increased Airport Screenings Start For Incoming U.S. Flights. (Bloomberg)

Several Dead As Finnish Train Collides With Military Vehicle. (Sky News)

National Archives To Release Kennedy Assassination Files. (New York Times)

Iraq Wants Kurds To Annul Election Results. (Reuters)

Cremation Ceremonies Underway For Late Thai King. (Kyodo)

Turkish Court Releases 8 Activists Ahead Of Trial. (AP)

UNICEF Calls For Attention To Africa As Population Grows. (Globe & Mail)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.