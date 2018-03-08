Top Stories: Trump On Tariffs; The Trans-Pacific Trade Deal Without The U.S.

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Expected To Formally Order Tariffs On Steel, Aluminum Imports.

-- U.S. Forest Service Chief Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations.

-- Officers Shot In Missouri, 1 Fatally, Were Sent To The Wrong Address.

-- The TPP Is Dead. Long Live The Trans-Pacific Trade Deal.

-- Alexa, Please Stop Laughing: Amazon Says It's Fixing Device's Unprompted Cackles.

South Korean Officials Brief Washington On North Korean Visit. (Reuters)

Singapore Releases Report On 2017 U.S. Warship Collision. (VOA)

Mississippi Senate Passes Bill Banning Abortion At 15 Weeks. (Clarion-Ledger)

Freezing Radioactive Fukushima Water Works Partially. (Phys.Org)

Iditarod Musher Alleges He Was Threatened By Race Official. (AP)

Daylight Saving Time Coming This Weekend. (ABC)

