Fans Of Phillies, Padres: What Do You Think Of Harper, Machado?

Updated Oct. 21

Major League Baseball's biggest free agents have found a home. Manny Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with the San Diego Padres in February. Bryce Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies last week. Harper's contract — which does not include any opt-outs and has a no-trade clause — is the largest in MLB history.

