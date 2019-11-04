READ: Former Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch's Testimony To Congress

The House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Trump have released the transcript of their interview with former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Yovanovitch was recalled from her post in the spring after what she described as a "concerted campaign" against her. She testified last month that Trump himself led that effort. In Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25, which set off a formal impeachment inquiry, Trump called Yovanovitch "bad news."

Yovanovitch was appointed by then-President Barack Obama in 2016 and confirmed without any controversy by the GOP-led Senate.

Read her testimony, as released by Congress.

