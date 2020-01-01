Vegan Pilot Tells Fellow Travelers How To Fly Meat Free

As travelers may have noticed this holiday season, it’s not easy to eat well on the road or in the air. Think long-haul flights, chronic jet lag and disordered eating. Well, for vegan travelers, it’s even more complicated.

That came as an unwelcome surprise to pilot Matthew Ayer (@MatthewAyer) when he started flying. He now hosts a website for tips to fellow vegetarian and vegan travelers. Ayer joins host Robin Young to discuss.

