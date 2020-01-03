New Hampshire Struggles With Teen Vaping

The Trump administration is expected to soon announce a strategy to combat teen vaping. The plan is short on details right now, but it would reportedly ban certain flavors in cartridge-based e-cigarettes for a period of time. Nicotine and menthol-flavored vapes would still be allowed.

Officials in New Hampshire are hoping the move will cut down on teen vaping in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a quarter of New Hampshire high schoolers are vaping at nearly twice the national average. And schools and public health advocates are struggling to find a way to get them to stop.

New Hampshire Public Radio’s Sarah Gibson (@schadgibson) reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.