Microscopic Multi-Celled Organism Survives 24,000 Years In Siberia

Published June 8, 2021 at 5:52 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Ever have a hard day and think, I could probably sleep for a thousand years? What about 24,000? That's how long a microscopic organism called a bdelloid rotifer was napping in permafrost before Russian scientists found it. The tiny creature was in a state of suspended animation in the Russian Arctic but snapped back to life after being thawed. I guess Dr. Ian Malcolm was right.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "JURASSIC PARK")

JEFF GOLDBLUM: (As Malcolm) Life finds a way.

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.