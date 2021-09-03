Maine Will Receive $128 Million In Relief Funds For Broadband Expansion
The U.S. Treasury Department is allocating more than $128 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for Maine's effort to expand broadband internet service. Maine Senator Angus King endorsed the move saying, "it is clear as day that a high-speed, affordable broadband connection is fundamental to participating in the 21st century economy."
King hopes the money will help in the areas of education, healthcare access, and other economic opportunities.