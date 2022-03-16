Vermont tech firm believes to experience the metaverse, you have to smell it too

Mikaela Lefrak is WAMU’s Arts and Culture reporter. Before moving into that role, she worked as WAMU’s news producer for Morning Edition.Lefrak is a Northern Virginia native and a graduate of Middlebury College in Vermont. She received a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Boston University, where she had the honor of working as the graduate assistant to renowned New York Times media columnist David Carr.Prior to working at WAMU, Lefrak was an editor at The New Republic, where she produced politics and culture podcasts. She has also produced at PRI’s The World and WGBH Boston, and served as an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer in Oakland, California.