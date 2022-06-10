© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Researchers study ways to relieve stress among Bhutanese refugees in western Massachusetts

New England Public Media | By Karen Brown
Published June 10, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
UMass Amherst researcher Kalpana Poudel Tandukar.
John Solem
/
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
UMass Amherst researcher Kalpana Poudel Tandukar.

A University of Massachusetts Amherst study is seeking ways to improve mental health among Bhutanese refugees in western Massachusetts.

Kalpana Poudel Tandukar first worked with Bhutanese refugees as a medical clinician in Nepal in the 1990s.

“They were just deported from Bhutan and they had lots of trauma and stress from leaving their country,” she said.

Decades later, the UMass Amherst researcher is revisiting the refugees who settled in Springfield, West Springfield and Westfield – and finding the mental health problems have evolved.

Tandukar said the older refugees still struggle with language barriers and isolation, while the generation born in Nepalese camps have their own challenges.

"They have to work as a translator for their parents and they have to work to maintain their family,” Tandukar said, “At the same time they have to study to develop their careers.”

Tandukar’s team has recruited people within the Bhutanese community, with the help of local Bhutanese pastors, to help develop interventions around problem-solving, mind-body work and other mental health needs.

At the end of the study, in 2024, researchers will assess – using interviews and biomarkers – whether those who received the interventions have less stress, anxiety and depression than those who did not.

The participants in the control group, who did not initially get the interventions, will be given the option of receiving them later.

Tandukar said about 116 families are part of the study, out of about 3,500 Bhutanese in Massachusetts.

She said they hope to apply the results to other immigrant and refugee groups.

Tags

New England News Collaborative
Karen Brown
Karen is a radio and print journalist who focuses on health care, mental health, children’s issues, and other topics about the human condition. She has been a full-time radio reporter for NEPM since 1998. Her features and documentaries have won a number of national awards, including the National Edward R. Murrow Award, Public Radio News Directors, Inc. (PRNDI) Award, Third Coast Audio Festival Award, and the Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize.
See stories by Karen Brown