U.S. Rep. Richard Neal visits Berkshire County to view storm damage

U.S. Representative Richard Neal traveled to two communities in Berkshire County on Monday to assess damage from major rainstorms earlier this month and discuss recovery efforts.

Neal, a Democrat from Springfield, met with local officials in North Adams, Massachusetts, and neighboring Clarksburg. Roads were heavily damaged in both and Clarksburg experienced a landslide.

Neal said he's hopeful that the state and federal governments can provide financial help for documented losses.

"This is a very difficult time for a small city like North Adams, a community like Clarksburg but at the same time, if the documentation is carefully constructed, there could be some relief after ascertainment of the facts," he said.

Last week, Neal joined other members of the western Massachusetts Congressional delegation in a letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

They asked him to approve the designation of counties with farms impacted by floods as disaster areas. That would allow farmers to access emergency loans and other financial assistance.

