Presidential hopefuls make their way to Concord as NH primary filing period opens

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published October 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (right) and NH Secretary of State David Scanlan shake hands after Hutchinson files to run in New Hampshire's primary.
Josh Rogers
/
NHPR
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (right) and NH Secretary of State David Scanlan shake hands after Hutchinson files to run in NH primary

Getting on the ballot in New Hampshire is considered easy: a candidate must meet the constitutional requirements to be president, fill out a form, and fork over $1,000.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican running on an anti-Trump message, was the first mainstream candidate to file Tuesday.

“America depends upon New Hampshire wisdom,” Hutchinson said as he signed the paperwork making him a candidate.

“We are up to the challenge,” Secretary of State David Scanlan noted.

“You are, indeed,” Hutchinson replied.

Hutchinson has campaigned often in New Hampshire and in Iowa, but has been sidelined from debates due to low poll numbers.

He told reporters that New Hampshire voters make up their minds late, and that they — not polls or moneyed political donors — are his focus.

"You know you just can’t get ahead of New Hampshire and their decision making process. So let the process work out and don't short circuit it,” he said.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are slated to file their candidacies Thursday. Former Vice President Mike Pence and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley are expected to file Friday.

Candidates have until Oct. 27th to make their candidacies here official.

