Concord officer indicted for conduct while on duty in 2023

A Concord police officer has been indicted on four counts of simple assault for his alleged conduct while on duty last year.

Richard Cobb is currently on unpaid administrative leave from the department and now resides in Arizona. State prosecutors allege he engaged in unprivileged physical conduct with two people on March 26, 2023. During a second incident less than a week later, authorities say Cobb allegedly made contact with a different person “on a sidewalk” and “against a vehicle,” according to court documents.

Aside from limited details in court documents, little information about the incidents has been made public. It’s not clear whether the alleged incidents happened while Cobb was making arrests.

When reached for comment Tuesday, Cobb declined to answer questions. He is scheduled for an arraignment and bail hearing on April 5.

Cobb was hired by the Concord police in 2017, and placed on administrative leave in May 2023.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said they investigated the allegations against Cobb with assistance from the Concord police.