Dolphin rescue efforts continue into the week

Dolphin strandings aren’t slowing down after a busy weekend for the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

On Saturday, an IFAW team saved 10 common dolphins from stranding on local beaches. In the days since, the nonprofit has saved at least three more.

Unfortunately, another eight were unable to survive.

Still, Brian Sharp, director of marine mammal rescue for IFAW, was proud of his team’s effort.

“Dennis, Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, Wellfleet: each town had live dolphins stranding at approximately the same time,within about an hour or so of each other,” Sharp said.

It falls within a record breaking year for dolphin strandings on Cape Cod.

“We know that Cape Cod is the busiest place in the world for live dolphin strandings. This has been like nothing we've ever seen before,” he said. “If things don't slow down, we're going to hit about five times our annual average for live dolphins.”

As of today, the team has had 310 live dolphin responses in 2024. The annual average of live dolphin cases is 67.

In June, Sharp’s team managed the largest mass stranding of dolphins in U.S. history with 146 animals involved in the event.

The IFAW team believes the increase is related to reports from fishermen: they’re seeing more fishspending time close to shore. Dolphins appear to be following.

“They're seeing more dolphins than they've ever seen before in parts of Cape Cod Bay. And so what's happening is that parts of the pods are likely fracturing off and getting trapped into these very treacherous areas as the tides drop out,” Sharp said.

If you see a dolphin or whale stranded on the coast of Cape Cod, you can call or text the IFAW's Stranding Hotline at (508) 743-9548.